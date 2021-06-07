Insider Selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) VP Sells 2,490 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.88. 27,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.