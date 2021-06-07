Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells 55,392 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nikolaos Koumettis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.04. 13,974,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,293. The company has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

