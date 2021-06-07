Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells 4,863 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ULTA traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.80. 632,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
