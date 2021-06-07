Insider Selling: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock remained flat at $C$1.33 on Monday. 174,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$113.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. Analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YGR shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

