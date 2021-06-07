InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. 38,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 227.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.