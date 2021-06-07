Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.90

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Interface alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.