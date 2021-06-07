International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 437,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,130,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $147.70 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

