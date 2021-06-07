International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.
IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $64.65 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
