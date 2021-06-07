International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $64.65 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

