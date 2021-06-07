Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

