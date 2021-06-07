Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 114,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,389. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 452,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

