Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.71

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 6279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 184.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Invesco by 184.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 360,908 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 260,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

