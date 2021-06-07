Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 2,329 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 2.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.74% of Restaurant Brands International worth $148,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,236,000 after acquiring an additional 241,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.00. 9,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

