Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,909. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,309 shares of company stock valued at $52,785 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.