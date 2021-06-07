iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,695 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,265,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $130.19. 567,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

