iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lowered by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.67 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.