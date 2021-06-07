IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

IWG stock traded down GBX 37.19 ($0.49) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 329.31 ($4.30). The company had a trading volume of 9,650,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,644. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

