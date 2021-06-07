Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Plans $152 Million IPO for June 11th (JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX) is planning to raise $152 million in an IPO on Friday, June 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 9,500,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a market cap of $608 million.

BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC was co-manager.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics based on our proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to better treat patients suffering from cancer. Our initial focus is on developing a novel class of T cell engagers (TCEs), and our lead product candidates are designed to target clinically validated drug targets. While TCE therapeutics have displayed potent anti-tumor activity in hematological cancers, developing TCEs to treat solid tumors has faced challenges due to the limitations of prior TCE technologies, namely (i) overactivation of the immune system leading to cytokine release syndrome (CRS), (ii) on-target, healthy tissue toxicities and (iii) poor pharmacokinetics (PK) leading to short half-life. Our lead TRACTr product candidates are designed to target PSMA, EGFR, and TROP2. Each of these tumor targets are clinically validated and implicated in solid tumors with high prevalence, including metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), colorectal cancer (CRC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), urothelial cancer (UC), and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We anticipate submitting Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) for at least two of these product candidates by the end of 2022. “.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 20 employees. The company is located at 11099 N. Torrey Pines Road, Suite 290 La Jolla, California 92037 and can be reached via phone at (858) 750-4700 or on the web at http://www.januxrx.com/.

