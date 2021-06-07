Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,194 ($41.73). The stock had a trading volume of 508,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,171.56. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

