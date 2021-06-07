Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.33. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

