Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.04

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 8681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after buying an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 8.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter worth about $16,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

