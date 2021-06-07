Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 44,467 CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of CHP Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CHP Merger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,195 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHPM opened at $9.98 on Monday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

