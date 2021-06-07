Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,277 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

