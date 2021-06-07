Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $632,000 in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $779,000.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.74 on Monday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

