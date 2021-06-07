Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,205.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $702.02 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

