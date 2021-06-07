Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,880,000.

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

