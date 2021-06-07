Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 23,333 Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

NYSE RGT opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

