LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.22. 24,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
