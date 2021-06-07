LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.22. 24,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

