Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.78

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research firms have commented on LILA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

