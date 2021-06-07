Lightstreams (PHT) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $653,185.58 and approximately $560.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

