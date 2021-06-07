Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,554. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.