Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 117.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,658,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.