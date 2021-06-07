Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.77. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.