Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 51.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEER. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

SEER opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

