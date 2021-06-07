LuaSwap (LUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,110.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $20,110.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,597,389 coins and its circulating supply is 88,594,192 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

