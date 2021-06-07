Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.98. 26,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a market cap of $437.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

