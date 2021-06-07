Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

