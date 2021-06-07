Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $618,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $837.95. 1,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $818.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

