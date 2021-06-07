Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 81.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,545. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.03 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

