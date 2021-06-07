Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.09. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

