Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.34. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $8,614,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,116,125 shares of company stock valued at $299,965,923. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

