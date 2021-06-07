MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,751. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

