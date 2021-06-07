Malcolm Frank Sells 1,031 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95.

CTSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,952. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.