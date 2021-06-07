Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,727 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.