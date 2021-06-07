Marcum Wealth LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,374.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,353. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

