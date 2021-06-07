Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after buying an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

