Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $71.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

