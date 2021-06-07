Maryland Capital Management Acquires 6,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.