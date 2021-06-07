Maryland Capital Management Has $4.22 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $194.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

