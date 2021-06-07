McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

