Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Decreases Stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Riverview Bancorp worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on RVSB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

